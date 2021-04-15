China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS CRHKY remained flat at $$15.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

