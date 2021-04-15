Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.78. 3,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,067,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. Analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

