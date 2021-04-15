Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,945 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 357,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $111.31 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

