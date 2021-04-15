Chonk Hits 1-Day Volume of $386,170.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Chonk has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $386,170.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $172.53 or 0.00273258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.00676435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

