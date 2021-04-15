Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $506,246.53 and approximately $6,488.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 83.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00069509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.24 or 0.00751675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00089491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00033023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00038360 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

