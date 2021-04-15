Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.89.

CB opened at $164.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 125.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $234,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

