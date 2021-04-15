CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.24

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.24 and traded as high as C$19.42. CI Financial shares last traded at C$19.09, with a volume of 1,164,526 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$63,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,534,407. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,415.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

