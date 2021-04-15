CIBC Raises Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $60.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

STLJF stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

