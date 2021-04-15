CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,304,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,797,588.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, March 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 53,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,650.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

On Friday, March 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,630.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 54,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$39,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,380.00.

On Monday, March 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

TSE:MBA opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.40 million and a PE ratio of -250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$0.78.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

