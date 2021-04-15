Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $249.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $250.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

