Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $30,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $249.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $250.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

