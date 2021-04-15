Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNK. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Cinemark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

