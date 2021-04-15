Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.63 million.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $92.54 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $938.26 million, a PE ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

