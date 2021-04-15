Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Tim Miller Acquires 945 Shares

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Tim Miller purchased 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,898 ($37.86) per share, with a total value of £27,386.10 ($35,780.11).

LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,900 ($37.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £881.83 million and a PE ratio of -30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,940 ($38.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,646.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,546.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently -0.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

