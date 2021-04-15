Clear Street Markets LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $640.43 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $579.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

