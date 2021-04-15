Clear Street Markets LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $640.43 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.12 and a 200 day moving average of $489.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.