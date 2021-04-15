Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 349,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after acquiring an additional 41,744 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $389.71 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

