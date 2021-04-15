Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 256.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 209.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

