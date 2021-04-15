Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $$32.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 347. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.