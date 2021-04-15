Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NET stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.20 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

