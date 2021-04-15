CME Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

CME stock opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.