Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $246.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $156.37 and a 52 week high of $248.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.