Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $95.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

