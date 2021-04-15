Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,605 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

