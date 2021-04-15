Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,810 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73.

