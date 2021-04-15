Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 168,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

