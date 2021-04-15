Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $477.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

