Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 16,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,845,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.