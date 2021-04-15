Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE RNP opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.