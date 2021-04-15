Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Colfax from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.39.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX opened at $44.06 on Monday. Colfax has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -881.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,498,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Colfax by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,850,000 after acquiring an additional 224,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.