Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,302 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

