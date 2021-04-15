Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush downgraded Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.55. The stock had a trading volume of 321,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,473,957. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

