Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.60. 6,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,114. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

