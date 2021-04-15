Collective Family Office LLC Invests $999,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 11,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,093. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

