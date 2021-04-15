Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Motco purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,671. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

