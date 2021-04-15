Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.07. 6,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.