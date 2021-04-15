Collective Family Office LLC Sells 605 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.28. 2,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $136.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

