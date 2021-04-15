Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

