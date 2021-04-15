Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

