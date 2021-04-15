Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

CBD stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.