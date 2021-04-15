Comparing NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Pinnacle West Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $855.00 million 6.58 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -49.12 Pinnacle West Capital $3.47 billion 2.71 $538.32 million $4.77 17.51

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -162.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital 18.03% 11.16% 3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Pinnacle West Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 1 2 9 0 2.67 Pinnacle West Capital 1 5 4 0 2.30

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $74.09, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $86.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats NextEra Energy Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

