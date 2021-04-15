Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Get Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of CNTB opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.