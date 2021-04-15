ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.56% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after buying an additional 159,755 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 123,470 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.