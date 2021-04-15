Corbenic Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

