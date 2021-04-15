Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 341 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1,065.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock traded down $3.75 on Thursday, reaching $366.74. 1,559,825 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.59. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

