Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp raised Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.43.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.71. 32,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,802. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of -446.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.60 and a 200-day moving average of $326.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.