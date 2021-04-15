Corbenic Partners LLC Has $101.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 34,365.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 26.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $101,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.05. 5,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,457. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03.

