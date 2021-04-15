Corbenic Partners LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

DUK stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.21. 30,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,713. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

