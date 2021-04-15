Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 169.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.88.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.76. The company had a trading volume of 163,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,554,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average of $259.76. The company has a market capitalization of $646.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

