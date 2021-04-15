Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CNS opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.99. The stock has a market cap of £63.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.78. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall Threat Defense System family of products that provide protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

